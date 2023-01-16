Matteo Massina Denaro, Italy’s most wanted mafia boss, has been arrested. The news of the capture of the Cosa Nostra super fugitive goes around the world: from the British Guardian e Bbc to French The world in the German way Frankfurter Allgemeine to Spanish The country, the international media are giving considerable prominence to the story, at the opening of websites or in the front pages of the homepage.

The Bbc underlines how Messina Denaro was captured “in Sicily after 30 years on the run”, detained “in a private clinic in the Sicilian capital, Palermo”. The broadcaster also gives an account of the enormous deployment of law enforcement agencies, “over 100 members”, involved in the operation.





The last “godfather” of the Sicilian mafia, writes the Guardian, and one of “the world‘s most wanted criminals” has been arrested. “Nicknamed Diabolik or U Siccu (the thin one) he was born in Castelvetrano, Sicily, in 1962. His father was a powerful Cosa Nostra boss and Denaro prospered in the family business by building an illicit multi-billion dollar empire in the desert”. The British newspaper focuses on the secrets kept by the boss, who “holds the key to some of the most heinous crimes perpetrated by the Sicilian mafia, including the bomb attacks that killed the legendary anti-mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino”.





Even the Monde, in Paris, underlines how the fugitive was captured in Palermo and recalls a journalistic investigation carried out by the newspaper in 2017 on the “most wanted boss in Italy”. “Top Sicilian mafia boss arrested,” headlines the Does, while the correspondent of the Pais, Daniel Verdù, offers readers a detailed account of the arrest. “The mafioso had registered in the clinic under the false name of Andrea Bonafede. And as has always happened in the Cosa Nostra, the boss did not need to flee to exotic and distant countries to avoid his arrest for three decades. Apparently , has always lived near his home in Castelvetrano and did not resist when approached by the agents”.