by palermolive.it – ​​6 minutes ago

During the guarantee interrogation with the judge of the preliminary investigations Alfredo Montalto, Matteo Messina Denaro claimed that he had not given the order to kill the son of Santino Di Matteo. Therefore, the boss of Castelvetrano did not escape the accusation of the kidnapping, but he was keen to clarify that the responsibility of the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Messina Denaro, first boss who admits to being part of Cosa Nostra. Could he repent? he appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it ».