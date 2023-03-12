Home World Messina Denaro, threats to the lawyer who wanted to give up: “Do you want to die?”
Messina Denaro, threats to the lawyer who wanted to give up: “Do you want to die?”

by admin
by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

Nobody wants to defend the boss of Castelvetrano Matteo Messina Denaro in the trial for the massacres of Capaci and via D’Amelio. A few days ago, Lorenza Guttadauro, the biss’ niece, had given up defending her uncle. To that…

See also  UNHCR: Pope's voice matters for refugees - Vatican News Vatican

