It is possible that they only have the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May under the heading «major events». Yes, because Meghan and Harry continue to be excluded from the major events of the globe. The latest in order of arrival is the Met Gala in New York, the most glamorous evening in the Big Apple which will be staged on May 1st, particularly awaited above all by the actress who seems to have made a scene at Harry after learning of the exclusion. Meghan would have reproached her husband that after the publication of his memoir “The Spare”, the spare son, they were excluded from all the major events of the globe.

According to Page Six, in fact, it seems that the couple, also by virtue of the release of the book Spare by Harry, which has become a publishing case all over the world but also responsible for an apparently incurable rift with the rest of the Windsor family, would have very little chance of tread the most coveted red carpet by the stars and stripes star-system. The reason why, according to the Mirror, Anna Wintour would have thought of not inviting the couple would be linked to a particular reason, namely the fact that the dukes of Sussex are losing support not only in the United Kingdom, which since the release of Spare proved to be more on the side of Carlo, William and Kate Middleton, but also in America, who would turn his back on them both after the book and after their documentary on Netflix.

The ex-butler’s confessions

And say that the late Queen Elizabeth “bent over backwards” so that Harry and Meghan Markle were treated with kid gloves. “But to the couple none of the Queen’s offers seemed sufficient.” This was revealed by Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler. Explaining that “The Queen really did everything” to please the couple. Any examples? «Elizabeth told former actress Meghan Markle that if she wanted she could continue acting» and also offered her the possibility of having Sophie Wessex as a mentor. Then, in June 2018 she made her debut in her first royal engagement: an official trip to Chester in the company of her queen. Not to mention her economic favors: the queen, in fact, offered the Sussexes “a two million dollar property in Windsor, together with titles and jewels”. Harry and Meghan, however, were so determined to leave the royal family that nothing could convince them to stay.

Until, in April 2020, the famous Megxit took place: the final farewell of the Sussexes to the royal family.