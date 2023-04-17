Met Gala 2023, tickets at 50,000 dollars: dozens of guests desert

As reported to the «Page Six» portal by some insiders and philanthropist donors of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the next edition of the Met Gala has prohibitive prices. The cost of a single ticket has risen from about $30,000 to about $50,000 per person. Thus convincing many VIPs to invent an excuse not to participate.

«These people are already donating so much, asking for that amount is “excessive”», a source allegedly told the portal, while another allegedly stated: «For every person who decides not to go, another 20 people will beg to come ». In this regard, however, another doubt arises spontaneously among the insiders regarding the people who could buy tickets instead of those who are ready to give them up: «Anna Wintour will want those guests? Maybe not”.

What is certain, however, as reported by the Whoopsee website, is that next Monday 1st May one of the most awaited events of the year will take place, the theme of which, for the occasion, will be «Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty» in honor of the late German designer and his enormous contribution to the world of fashion and beyond.

An invitation that cannot be refused. It’s the one for the Met Gala, the evening organized to raise funds for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Deus ex machina of the most glamorous event of the year is undoubtedly Anna Wintour. In fact, the editor-in-chief of Vogue selects, one by one, the people to invite, as well as drawing up a rigorous seating arrangement, which aims to encourage socialization among the participants.

Anyone who doesn’t accept the invitation is out. The exclusivity of the evening makes it one of a kind, almost to the point of becoming a small club in which it is impossible to miss. Missing or refusing to participate could mean putting yourself in a bad light in Wintour’s eyes, limiting the possibility of being included in subsequent editions.

The stars who will be missing in this edition

Yet there are those who say no. Among those who will not be able to participate this year due to commitments, there will be Zendaya, who is busy filming the new film by Luca Guadagnino, in which she stars, «Challengers». Dua Lipa also had to forfeit due to the “Future Nostalgia” tour, which continues to grind tickets and dates. Among the safe guests we find Anok Yai, Shalom Harlow, Kendall Jenner, Liu Wen, Adut Akech, Natalia Vodianova, Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Gigi Hadid and Devon Aoki

Those who criticized the event (or were excluded)

But among the great absentees of this edition, VIPs also stand out who for many reasons have been banned from the Met or even excluded themselves. Like Zayn Malik and Demi Lovato, who openly criticized the event. Even Lovato branded the 2016 experience as “uncomfortable”, admitting that after the event he went to a meeting for alcoholics anonymous: “I related more with the homeless rather than at the Met Gala”.

Gwyneth Paltrow has also openly criticized the event, retracing her steps in recent years and then participating in 2017 and 2019. A different fate than Tina Fey and Tim Gunn, the latter definitively on the Wintour black list for his critical positions. Another banned name is that of Donald Trump, as admitted by the editor-in-chief of Vogue to James Corden in his «The Late Late Show»» a few years ago.

Who was not invited

Without too many surprises Kanye West, who was dumped by the fashion world after the latest controversial racist and anti-Semitic statements, will hardly be among the guests of the Met Gala 2023. Even Donald and Melania Trump haven’t received an invitation since 2012. Lili Reinhart instead she has already predicted that she will not be invited to the Met because of Kim Kardashian’s anti-diet remarks. “It was fun,” said the Riverdale actress, “but after going again this year, I don’t think I’ll be invited back. I said something about a certain person in a certain dress.’ As for Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian , who only made their debut at the event last year , it seems unlikely they’ll be extended an invitation to this year’s event.

The measures for the pandemic

The Met Gala has not remained immune from the global pandemic. After the cancellation of the 2020 edition and the postponement of the 2021 edition to September, the vaccination obligation or an anti-Covid test for participants have been included as a prerogative for access to the evening. A decision that made people of the caliber of Nicki Minaj turn up their noses, strongly critical of vaccines against the coronavirus, and also Anwar Hadid, on the same positions as the rapper. A choice diametrically opposed to that of the sisters Bella and Gigi, obviously at the forefront of tonight’s event, who publicly announced that they had undergone vaccination.