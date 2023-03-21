Homophobic, racist and sexist attitudes of officers. And then negligence, mistakes, abuses, cover-ups, even rape cases dismissed because freezers containing vital evidence broke down. The final report on Scotland Yard edited by Baroness Louise Casey, a member of the House of Lords, is devastating. A dossier on the decline of the most important police force in the United Kingdom which is embarrassing the government to the point of leading the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, to say: “It is one of the darkest days in 200 years of history”. Thus, under a series of evidences, the traditional and somewhat mysterious idea of ​​a body made up of professional, correct, intelligent agents endowed with cunning and lucid coldness crumbles. None of that, according to Baroness Casey’s report.

The chief of police, Sir Mark Rowley, could only apologize to the citizens of the British capital. “It’s terrible to read the report that generates anger, frustration and embarrassment,” he said. Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also intervened, saying that trust in the police force had been “strongly damaged”. The independent report had been ordered in 2021 after the case of former agent Wayne Couzens, protagonist of one of the most serious criminal scandals to have invested the Met Police: the kidnapping, rape and atrocious killing of thirty-three-year-old Sarah Everard, by him stopped on his way home under the pretext of a false detention for phantom violations of the Covid restrictions when they were in force.

Thus other disturbing scenarios opened up, many other cases of agents who had violated the law, such as that of the rapist police officer David Carrick recently sentenced to 36 life sentences, and a drastic internal disciplinary action had been launched to eliminate the “goods apples”.