by admin
“Unfortunately we were unable to renew our licensing agreement with Siae,” a Meta spokesman communicated. “The protection of composers’ and artists’ copyrights is a priority for us and for this reason, starting today we will start the procedure to remove songs from the Siae repertoire in our music library. We believe it is a value for the entire music industry to allow people to share and connect on our platforms using the music they love. We have licensing agreements in over 150 countries around the world, we will continue to strive to reach an agreement with Siae that satisfies all parties”.

