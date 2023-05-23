Meta: record fine of 1.2 billion euros for violating EU rules on personal data

Listen to the audio version of the article

Meta has been hit with a record €1.2 billion fine from Irish privacy regulator in the European Union for handling user information. The company was given five months to stop transferring user data to the United States.

The fine, imposed by the Irish Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), concerns Meta’s continued transfer of personal data. The fine surpassed Luxembourg’s previous record fine of €746 million in EU privacy law imposed on Amazon.com in 2021.

Meta heralds an appeal

Meta said it will appeal the ruling, including the “unjustified and unnecessary fine,” and seek the suspension of DPC orders through the courts. “There is no immediate disruption to Facebook in Europe, the decision includes rollout periods that will last until the end of this year,” write Nick Clegg, Meta’s President Global Affairs and Jennifer Newstead, Meta’s Chief Legal Officer in a post. official. “It’s not about a company’s privacy practices,” they add. Thousands of businesses and organizations rely on the ability to transfer data between the EU and the US to operate and deliver day-to-day services. Our priority is to ensure that our users, advertisers, customers and partners can continue to use Facebook while keeping their data secure. We intend to appeal both the substance of the decision and the requests, including the fine,” concluded Clegg and Newstead in the official post.

A ten-year battle

The protracted battle over where Facebook stores its data began as early as a decade ago, after Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems filed a lawsuit over the risk of US intrusion into personal data in light of the revelations of the former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Meta said last month it expected a new pact to facilitate the secure transfer of EU citizens’ personal data to the US would be fully implemented before transfers would have to be halted.