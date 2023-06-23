Meta to block news organization content on Facebook and Instagram in Canada, in response to a law requiring it to pay to publish it

Meta, the company that owns Instagram and Facebook, has announced it will block access to links containing news articles on the two platforms in Canada, in response to the passage of a law requiring big tech companies to pay publications to publish. their contents. The law, call Online News Actwas approved by the Senate on Thursday ed will enter into effect in about six months: Meta has announced that it will progressively stop publishing content from newspapers and news broadcasters on Instagram and Facebook in Canada by that date.

According to the Canadian federal government, the law on online news will serve to make the digital market fairer and to allow news organizations to obtain compensation from the dissemination of their news. According to one esteem made by a Canadian government agency that looks after the budget, the law will allow news organizations to earn up to 329 million Canadian dollars a year (about 290 million euros). A spokesman for Meta called the law “not sustainable or practicable”.

