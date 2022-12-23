Listen to the audio version of the article

Meta Platforms Inc., which owns Facebook, has agreed to pay $725 million to settle a class-action lawsuit accusing the social media giant of allowing third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access users’ personal information.

It is “the largest recovery ever in a data privacy class action and the most Facebook has ever paid to settle a private class action,” the plaintiffs said in a court filing Thursday.

The deal brings Meta one step closer to settling a 2018 lawsuit brought by Facebook users after it was revealed the British research firm linked to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign gained access to data from as many as 87 million subscribers of social media network. .

The settlement avoids a heavier lawsuit

The settlement requires approval from a federal judge who is overseeing the lawsuit. Consumer lawyers had consistently insisted on leveraging internal company records to back up their claims that Facebook had failed to safeguard their personal data. Facebook’s parent company could have been sued for hundreds of millions of dollars more if it had gone to trial and lost the case.

Last month, Google agreed to pay a total of $391.5 million to 40 U.S. states to settle an investigation into controversial location-tracking practices in what state officials called the largest privacy deal in US history. In addition, a judge last month approved a $90 million Meta settlement to settle a lawsuit over the use of browser cookies and Facebook’s “Like” button to track user activity.

Meta had said in an August court filing that it had agreed to settle the Cambridge Analytica lawsuit, but no terms were disclosed at the time. A document from a month earlier showed that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was facing up to six hours of questioning by the plaintiffs’ lawyers. The same document indicated that former chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg was also expected to testify.