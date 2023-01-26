Listen to the audio version of the article

Meta reinstates Donald Trump after two years of suspension. The former president’s Facebook and Instagram accounts will be back up and running in a few weeks: they had been sealed in January 2021 after the assaults on Capitol Hill. “In general we don’t want to get in the way of the debate on our platforms, especially in the context of democratic elections. The public needs to be able to hear what politicians have to say – the good, the bad and the ugly – so they can make informed choices at polling stations,” says Nick Clegg, chairman of the global affairs of Meta. The ban “is something that should never have happened to an incumbent president”, thunders Trump on Truth after the announcement, adding that Zuckerberg’s company has “lost billions of dollars in value since your favorite president, I was defenestrated.”

«Major» sanctions in case of new infractions

It is Clegg himself who underlines, however, that “it does not mean that there are no limits to what can be said on our platform”. On the contrary: Trump, “in the light of his violations, finds himself having to deal with greater sanctions” in the event of repeated offenses. If he were to post further content in violation of the rules, these “will be removed and he will be suspended for a period between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” notes Clegg. Meta had suspended Trump explaining that his posts incited violence. And his decision had also been followed by other social networks, such as YouTube and Twitter. The suspension of the former president was sharply criticized, with Facebook accused of censoring Trump. It is unclear now whether, with the suspension lifted, the former president will return to Meta platforms. On Twitter that reinstated him he did not return, preferring to remain on his truth about him. But the approaching elections of 2024, for which he is a candidate, could tempt him and make him return to the major social networks for greater visibility in the electoral campaign.