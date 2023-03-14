Listen to the audio version of the article

Meta Platforms announced it will cut another 10,000 jobs and close about 5,000 additional open roles not yet hired, under a plan devoted to a “year in the name of efficiency,” as CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently termed 2023 It was Zuckerberg himself who announced the cuts, with a post on the Meta blog. The holding company that owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram had already cut more than 11,000 jobs in November, equal to about 13% of its total workforce.

The new layoffs had been announced in recent days and some people who chose not to be named had said the deal is driven by financial goals and is separate from “flattening”.

The title gains on the stock market

After the announcement The title of Meta Platforms gains 6.15% in the first minutes of trading on Wall Street and is among the best in the S&P 500, the only one not part of the financial and banking sectors, which are bouncing back today after yesterday’s collapses and fear. Since the beginning of the year, Meta’s stock has gained almost 60% and has now recovered the losses accumulated over the last year.

Zuckerberg’s speech

“Meta is building the future of human connection, and today I want to share some updates from our Year of Efficiency that will help us do just that. The goals of this work are to make us a better technology company and improve our financial performance in a challenging environment so that we can execute on our long-term vision,” Zuckerberg said in his staff announcement. “Our efficiency work has several parallel workflows to improve organizational efficiency, dramatically increase developer productivity and tools, optimize distributed work, garbage collect unnecessary processes, and more,” he explains, noting that his “hope is to make these organizational changes as soon as possible in the year so that we can weather this period of uncertainty and focus on the critical work ahead.”

Over the next couple of months, organization leaders will announce restructuring plans focused on flattening our organizations, canceling lower-priority projects, and reducing our hiring rates. With fewer hires, I’ve made the difficult decision to further reduce the size of our recruiting team. We will let members of the recruiting team know tomorrow if they are interested. We expect to announce restructurings and layoffs in our technology groups in late April, and then in our business groups in late May. In a small number of cases, it may take until the end of the year to complete these changes. Our timelines for international teams will also be different and local leaders will follow up with more detail.” For Zuckerberg, the reduction in personnel “will be tough and there is no way around it. It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success. They are dedicated to our mission and I am personally grateful for all their efforts. We will support people the same way we have before and treat everyone with the gratitude they deserve.”