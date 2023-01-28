On January 25, Facebook parent company Meta said it would restore former President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts within a few weeks. In addition, Trump called on people to stop subscribing to AT&T’s DirecTV on the same day because it removed Newsmax, a conservative news channel, from its satellite and cable networks.

Trump told Fox News on the 18th that Facebook has lost a lot since it banned him from using it. “This is a major business mistake for Facebook, Twitter and others,” he said.

Trump said his campaign was in talks with Meta. “It would help them a lot if they let us go back, which is fine with me because they need us more.”

Trump’s 2024 campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told reporters last week that the return to Facebook will be an important tool for Trump’s 2024 campaign to reach voters. “Free speech is an essential part of democracy and President Trump must be allowed to speak directly to the American people so they know his vision when they vote,” he said.

According to another report, at midnight on the 25th, DirecTV cut off the signal sent by Newsmax to more than 13 million subscribers.

Trump wrote on the truth social platform for this: “AT&T’s DirecTV removed Newsmax from its channel. This disgusting move happened after OAN was ‘cancelled’ last year. The radical left seems to have taken over AT&T’s thinking and Soul. It’s a big blow to the Republican Party and to America itself.”

“These people are the radical left lunatics, they are destroying our country!” one of the reasons!!”

AT&T canceled the American News Network (OAN) in April last year. Before that, House Democrats led by Pelosi wrote to major cable and satellite companies such as DirecTV asking them to cancel Newsmax and Fox News.

According to Nielsen ratings, Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in the United States, with 25 million viewers. The company’s chief executive, Christopher Ruddy, called it DirecTV’s public “political discrimination and censorship of Newsmax.”

“The most extreme liberal channels, even with low ratings, are getting a lot of money from AT&T’s DirecTV, while (high ratings) Newsmax and OAN have been canceled,” Rudy said.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said he would investigate DirecTV’s decision to cancel Newsmax. “I’m going to have a discussion with Senator Cruz and others. We need an explanation why they kicked OAN and Newsmax,” he said.

Rep. Wesley Hunt of Texas and 41 other Republican lawmakers also warned last week that Congress would hold hearings on the matter.

