Metallica Discuss With Zane Lowe Their M72 World Tour

The journalist and DJ Zane Loweof Apple Musichas met with Metallica in Amsterdam for an interview in which the legendary heavy metal band has spoken about their world tour M72. And the best thing is that you can see it complete in this same news.

the famous group Metallica has granted an interview to Zane Lowe for Apple Music where they have met Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam to have a conversation about the world tour M72 from the band. In this interview they have also talked about many other topics such as continuing to seek acceptance after forty years of experience, the passion for heavy metal, having bought a vinyl manufacturing plant, the connection with the public on stage or the ritual of open their shows with the western theme “The Ecstasy Of Gold” by Ennio Morriconeamong many other aspects.

In the interviewof one hour long and that you can see complete in this same news, they also talk about the longevity of Metallica and the gratitude shown by the group and James Hetfield comments that: “Not even when the COVID, with the deaths, with the accidents, with the broken bones, there has never been the slightest doubt in my mind that we were not going to continue… It may all be crap right now, but we are going to continue forward one way or another…”

Throughout the conversation, the topic of playing sober on stage comes up and how this can make a difference, as he explains. Kirk Hammett: "I went into a cycle where I played a gig, went out, went out all night, woke up the next day with a hangover, went on stage, sweated my hangover off on stage, and did it again. But you know, there was no progression…it took me a long time to realize that I wasn't progressing, that I wasn't going anywhere".