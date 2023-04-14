It’s been a long time since Metallica You have nothing to prove to anyone. Specifically, two decades. Although this can be a double-edged sword, as we have seen on too many occasions with this and other bands: creative relaxation is not an option if you want to keep your status pristine. A sometimes blurred self-demand – the times of “Reload”, “St. Anger” y “Death Magnetic” marked probably the lowest curve of his career–, but that with his previous “Hardwired… To Self-Destruct”, released seven years ago now, seems to have been reborn within the quartet. The flame is still alive.

Listening to the first bars of his new album, all shadows of doubt seem to vanish. Or rather, fly through the air. The album kicks off at full speed with one of the most forceful and fast opening triads that we can remember: the song that gives the album its title, “72 Seasons”recreates the tempo of his thrash beginnings and reveals a throbbing muscle already shown in the best moments of his previous album; “Shadows Follow” He is not far behind, with a trotting and groovy rhythm that matches like a glove with the hesitant vocal harmonies of an inspired James Hetfield, who serves up some more melodic notes than usual. In fact, from the beginning a freer and more confident singer can be appreciated, with renewed verve and fierceness, a revelation that will be confirmed throughout the album and that even acquires a certain epic if we remember some recent episodes that did not bode well – the umpteenth entry of the singer in a rehabilitation center, his tears during a concert in Brazil last year. “Screaming Suicide” It’s another long-range supersonic missile that we’ve already heard as a preview but, in the same way as the opening song, it feeds off the overflowing energy of its companions in the final tracklist. See also A gameplay trailer for Sword Art Online: Last Recollection

"Sleepwalk My Life Away" shortens revs and serves us, again, with some interesting more colorful harmonies, while "You Must Burn!" is structured around a heavy riff related to "Sad But True". The theme grows with an interlude of cadences close to doom and some Alice in Chains-esque vocal lines finished off by one of the best solos on the album by Kirk Hammet, who takes on greater prominence in the album credits along with bassist Robert Trujillo; something that, seen the results, clearly plays in favor of the group.

“Eternal Light”, first single, steps on the accelerator again. Halfway between his debut “Kill ‘Em All” and Motörhead’s classic “Overkill”, the track includes double bass drums and urgent signature guitar licks. A song as effective as predictable, although not as much as “If Darkness Had A Son”, lyrically full of clichés, one of the most irregular in the combo despite the vibrant initial riff, twinned with the mid-tempo of “Blackened”.

surprise something else “Crown Of Barbed Wire”, with deep tones, Black Sabbath-style guitars and an unusual range by Hetfield, almost unrecognizable in the choruses. But if some themes condense the vibration of this “72 Seasons” and differentiate it from other recent works from those in San Francisco, those are “Chasing Light”, faithful to the prevailing vigorous tempo but with a singular structure and a distinctive and torn vocal register; either “Too Far Gone?”one of the roundest of the set, with some stanzas that refer to his distant cover of “Breadfan”, from the Welsh Budgie.

At this point one is already clear that we are facing a steamroller record. Not a trace of ballads around here, although Hetfield's lyrics are more honest and transparent than ever. "Room Of Mirrors" confirms the trend, as well as the high level of the final stretch: an ascending curve that ends with "Inamorata", closing eleven minutes with the most relaxed rhythm of the pack –reversing their tendency to end their records with a flash–. In it we witness the serene lament of Hetfield, who here personifies misery as the lover of a toxic relationship ("Misery, she needs me / But I need her more / Misery, she loves me / But I love her more"). A torn lyrics supported by the instrumental by familiar double guitar harmonies and atonal riffs that connect with the sound of "…And Justice For All" and from his black album. What should have been "All Within My Hands" or "The Outlaw Torn".