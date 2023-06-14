Meta’s new Artificial Intelligence: “It will learn by itself and experience emotions like humans”

18
PARIS – “The future fascinates me. I am only interested in understanding the mistakes of the present and how to overcome them”. Yann LeCunhead of the AI team of Meta, thinks like an algorithm. Deep learning at the basis of artificial intelligences, after all, is also this: learning from mistakes to solve increasingly complex tasks. Like a cyclist does when he falls off his bicycle, for example, and thinks back to the moment he lost his balance and why it happened.
