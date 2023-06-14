Meta’s new Artificial Intelligence: “It will learn by itself and experience emotions like humans”

PARIS – “The future fascinates me. I am only interested in understanding the mistakes of the present and how to overcome them”. Yann LeCunhead of the AI ​​team of Meta, thinks like an algorithm. Deep learning at the basis of artificial intelligences, after all, is also this: learning from mistakes to solve increasingly complex tasks. Like a cyclist does when he falls off his bicycle, for example, and thinks back to the moment he lost his balance and why it happened.