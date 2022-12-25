Discovered two new minerals. Scientists found them in a meteorite weighing 15.2 tons found in Somalia and named them elaliite and elkinstantonite. According to reports from the Cnnit was it who made the discovery Chris Herdprofessor of earth and atmospheric sciences at the University of Alberta, who analyzed samples of the meteorite found in the African country in 2020.

The scientist ascertained that some parts of the sample were not identifiable under a microscope. Herd, aided by another expert, thus identified the two new minerals. “Phenomenal – he said – most of the time it takes a lot more work to say that there is a new mineral.”

One of the minerals was named elaliite, after the same space rock renamed El Ali, because it was found near the city of El Ali, in central Somalia, and the second was renamed elkinstantonite, in honor of Lindy Elkins-Tantonthe vice president of the Interplanetary Initiative at Arizona State University.

The discovery received approval last November from the International Mineralogical Association.