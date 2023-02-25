Meteorologist Marko Čubrilo revealed that large amounts of snow will soon fall.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

From Saturday, February 25, a strong cold front is expected to move, bringing rain, sometimes thundershowers, the wind turning to strong, and in the area of ​​the front to a short and stormy northwesterly direction and a noticeable cooling, says meteorologist Marko Čubrilo in the latest weather forecast.

According to him, at the same time, the secondary cyclone over the central Mediterranean will strengthen and will slowly approach the Adriatic. “On Saturday afternoon, precipitation will increase, especially over the northern and central parts of the region, while the snow line will continue to descend. At the end of the day, over most of Serbia, it should move around 400 meters above sea level with a tendency to descend further. It would be noticeably warmer over southern, southwestern and southeastern Serbia. “As a consequence of this large temperature difference at night, on Sunday during the day more specific precipitation is possible, sometimes over 30 mm of precipitation,” says Marko Čubrilo. In the part of south-western Serbia, there can be very heavy snowfall, which in some places could leave more than 30 cm of snow with a real snow flurry by Monday.

In addition to the mountains, wet, sometimes heavy snow is expected over the western, central and central regions of Serbia and over the southern and parts of Vojvodina. A lot of precipitation will also fall here, but the snow will melt to a large extent, which is due to the warm surface as well as the temperature around zero.

In the western, northern and central parts of Serbia, by Monday evening we should expect from 4 cm to 10 cm of snow, locally only about 1-3 cm, and over the mountains of that part of the region and about 15 cm. The least amount of snow will be in the north of Vojvodina, usually from 1 cm to 3 cm.

“Over the southern, southeastern and partially southwestern regions of Serbia, cooling with more concrete precipitation is expected on the night of Sunday and on Monday morning, and then the mountains there could receive about 15 cm, and the lowlands from 1 cm to 5 cm of snow. The wind on Sunday over In most of the region, the north wind will intensify, and along most of the coast, a strong and stormy gale is expected. The south wind will remain over most of Herzegovina and over the southern Adriatic until Monday, while over the south of Serbia, the north wind will start on the night of Monday, he says. It has sprouted.

On Sunday, the maximum will be up to 0 in the north and west, up to around +15 in the southeast of the region, and this big temperature difference can be “fuel” for very heavy precipitation.

Čubilo announces that the precipitation will stop by Monday afternoon, while mostly dry weather is expected by Wednesday. The snow cover should melt below 800 meters above sea level. Daily maximums from +3 to +8 degrees Celsius.

“A minor deterioration is possible around Wednesday, while a somewhat stronger deterioration is possible around March 5. In summary, starting tomorrow at least for a few days we will return to winter weather, and for now such high temperatures are not expected until at least around March 10.” , concludes the meteorologist.

