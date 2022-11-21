Source: Futures Daily

Since November,MethanolThe futures price fluctuated within a narrow range of 2450-2650 yuan / ton. Stimulated by the news that the Biden administration announced sanctions against a group of sanctions evaders identified as “participating in Iran’s petrochemical and oil trade”, methanol rose sharply last Friday, but at present, the impact of sanctions on future methanol imports Has little effect. In the near future, the trend of methanol will still return to the fundamentals, but there is no obvious upward driver in the fundamentals.

From the perspective of the supply side, the decline in domestic start-ups and the slow unloading of imports have led to expectations for a decline in the supply of methanol from the previous month. On the one hand, although the profit of coal-to-methanol is still a large loss, the domestic start-up ended two consecutive weeks of decline last week, and the operating rate rose from 66.46% to 69.3%. This may be related to the reluctance of methanol manufacturers to stop maintenance in winter, because It is not easy to restart the device that is shut down for maintenance when the temperature is low. In addition, this year’s natural gas-to-methanol plant in Southwest China plans to limit gas from December, so it is expected that the decline in methanol production will be limited. At the same time, although Ningxia Kunpeng has put in materials and will produce products in the near future, it is expected that the release of new methanol supply in November will be limited.

On the other hand, due to the low unloading efficiency caused by the concentrated queuing at the port recently, it is expected that some cargo sources may be delayed until December. In addition, the Biden administration recently announced that it will impose sanctions on a group of “sanction evaders involved in Iran’s petrochemical and oil trade.” Some import traders said that there are no methanol traders in the sanctioned companies, and the current payment and currency methods have circumvented the United States. Some other import traders said that in recent years, those who have been sanctioned are all small traders. Therefore, according to the current situation analysis, the sanctions will have little impact on future methanol imports.

From the perspective of the demand side, the decline in MTO demand and the lackluster traditional downstream demand have led to an expectation of a decline in the overall demand for methanol. At present, MTO profits are still losing a lot. It is expected that the MTO installations that have been shut down in the early stage and reduced their burdens will still be difficult to recover in the short term. In addition, the 330,000-ton MTO plant in Qinghai Salt Lake has recently restarted, and the 600,000-ton MTO plant in Ningbo Funde is scheduled to be overhauled for 7-10 days this week. Overall, the demand for MTO will decline. As for the traditional downstream, except for the decline in the start of formaldehyde, other traditional downstream starts have increased slightly, and the overall demand is expected to remain flat.

At the same time, the port inventory accumulated slightly at a low level in the past three weeks. Last week, the port inventory accumulated slightly from 14,200 tons to 567,100 tons. Although the efficiency of unloading at the port is low recently, considering that Ningbo Fund is expected to be overhauled this week, it is expected that there will be a possibility of continued accumulation of warehouses in the later period. In the first two weeks of November, under the background of the decline in domestic production, the inventory of methanol manufacturers in the mainland has continuously accumulated to a high level over the years. It is expected that manufacturers will have a demand for storage in the later period.

According to the above analysis, Ningbo Funde is expected to be overhauled this week, Ningxia Kunpeng will release products in the near future, and the methanol inventory in the mainland has accumulated to a high level over the years, and the fundamentals are weak. At present, there is no obvious upward momentum. The author suggests that in the later stage, pay attention to the commissioning of Shenghong Refining & Chemical, the restart of MTO equipment, and the situation of gas restrictions at home and abroad.(Author unit: Dadi Futures)

Editor in charge: Zhang Jingdi