METHOD AGENCY AND “MONDO DESIRE” PROJECT AWARDED AT MIXX AWARDS | Info

Method agency was awarded in the Publisher Project category at the MIXX AWARDS within the Digital day conference, for the project realized in cooperation with the Mondo portal.



Source: Promo

For the past three years, Method agency and Mondo portal have been fulfilling children’s wishes during the New Year holidays. The “Mondo Wish” project was created to enable the wishes of residents of the homes to be connected with readers willing to fulfill one of them. The “Mondo Wishes” page was created, where the wishes of children from homes for neglected children were collected, and through cooperation with partners, a database of gifts was compiled that could be bought and given to the little ones. In the past few years, thousands of children received gifts as part of this campaign, while last year alone, more than 700 wishes were fulfilled in just a few days, and gifts were received by children from 25 different institutions, and the number of visits to the site was 24,759. .

The “Mondo Wish” project is implemented in cooperation with children’s social welfare institutions from all over Serbia, the Ministry of Labour, Employment, Veterans and Social Affairs and the Secretariat for Social Welfare of the City of Belgrade.

The digital-first agency Method presented itself at the Digital day conference through the panel “Digital is dead”.

At a time when almost all services and services are digitized, when brands address customers and users in a personalized way, the question was asked if there is anything that is not “digital”, that is, can it be said that the term “digital” has been overcome?

Jovan Bugarčić, marketing director of AD Imlek, Đorđe Jovanović, marketing director of Xiaomi for the Balkans, Nemanja Đaković, Meta client partner Httpool and Branislava Antović Aleksić, journalist, entrepreneur and editor, shared their experiences with moderator Anja Abramović, who is part of the Method creative team. portal Bran’s divine world, referring to an environment that is still not fully aware of the degree of presence and necessity of digital marketing, but also offering concrete measures to preserve data security on the Internet.