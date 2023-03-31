Home World metro, bus and tram timetables today in Milan
metro, bus and tram timetables today in Milan

The day of strike. Today, Friday 31 March, the workers’ agitation takes place in Milan Atm, the company that manages public transport under the Madonnina. The strike was proclaimed by the Al Cobas union, with the employees of the Foro Bonaparte company who will be able to cross their arms for 24 hours.

Why ATM workers go on strike

Thus Milan risks being left without buses, trams and buses all day subwayswith the city that could find itself dealing with a total paralysis of the means public.

“On Friday 31 March, the Al Cobas union called a strike that could have consequences on our lines from 8:45 to 15:00 and from 18:00 at the end of the service”, ATM said in a statement published on its website. There are therefore two warranty bands. Surface vehicles and the metro will circulate from the start of service until 8.45am and from 3pm to 6pm. In the rest of the day, however, the vehicles may stop.

Last March 8, the day of the last ATM workers’ strike, it was from 18 onwards closed the M2 line. For the March 31 protest, the Al Cobas trade union has already promised “very high participation”.



