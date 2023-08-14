Metropolitan Bank Adjusts Hours and Opens Branches on Sundays to Ease Cash Availability

Headline: Metropolitan Bank Extends Hours and Sunday Branch Openings to Ease Cash Shortage Discomfort

Date: [Insert Date]

Metropolitan Bank, the main financial institution in the capital, has announced adjustments to its operating hours and the opening of selected branches on Sundays. The objective of these adjustments is to “facilitate” the availability of cash for the population.

According to the bank’s statement, selected branches in all municipalities of the capital will be open on Sundays from 8:30 am to 3:30 pm. This measure aims to alleviate the inconvenience caused by the government’s decision to limit access to cash and promote the use of digital payments and transactions.

In light of these adjustments, Banco Metropolitano recommends its customers to explore alternative payment methods such as online payments using QR codes for goods and services. Additionally, customers can utilize the EXTRA Cash service in markets and selected warehouses, as well as the commercial offices of CADECA for cash withdrawals.

To address any doubts or concerns, customers are advised to visit the bank’s institutional profiles on Telegram, Twitter, and Facebook. They can also contact Telebanca via phone or email at clientes@banmet.cu. For further information, customers can access the Tribuna de La Habana website or contact the Telebanca call center at 7868-3535 and 7866-0606.

The decision by the Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) to impose strict control over cash transactions has caused widespread dissatisfaction among the population. Many individuals have reported difficulties in accessing their salaries due to a lack of funds in ATMs. These complaints have been circulating on social media platforms in recent days.

To address these concerns, Metropolitan Bank has provided a list of branches that will be open on August 13 in Havana. The branches include Avenida Independencia, Diez de Octubre, Calzada de Managua, Avenida 101, Calle 296, Calle 42, 23rd Street, Galiano Street, Obispo, Marianao, La Lisa, Santiago de las Vegas, Martí Street in Regla, Alamar Shopping Centers, Guanabacoa, Calzada de Guanabacoa, Mayía Rodríguez, Cerro, and Arzobispo.

According to the bank, the more cash that is collected, the more individuals will be able to withdraw Cuban pesos from their payroll or retirement accounts at Metropolitan Bank. However, it is important to note that the maximum withdrawal limit is set at $5,000.00 Cuban pesos (CUP), a sum that, although small, exceeds average salaries or pensions.

Overall, Metropolitan Bank’s adjustments aim to alleviate the cash shortage discomfort faced by the population and promote the adoption of digital payment methods. The bank encourages customers to explore these alternatives while also providing information channels to address any inquiries or concerns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

