Mexican Bodybuilder Daniel Rabiela Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident in Mexico City

Mexico City is mourning the loss of a talented bodybuilder, Daniel Rabiela, who tragically lost his life at the age of 28 in a traffic accident. The incident took place in Xochimilco, Mexico City, when Rabiela was traveling on his motorcycle on Periférico Sur. He was struck by a yellow Beetle on Sunday, September 3.

The driver of the Beetle attempted to flee the scene but was later apprehended by the police. Meanwhile, Rabiela sustained severe injuries and was immediately attended to by the Rescue and Emergency Medical Squad (ERUM). Sadly, he succumbed to a cardiac and respiratory arrest while being transported to Xoco hospital in an ambulance.

The devastating news was confirmed by Rabiela’s mother, Carmen Tomás Tolentino, who also provided information regarding the cause of her son’s death. The driver responsible for the accident now faces charges of aggravated homicide and guilt. Their participation in legal proceedings will be determined on September 7.

In addition to dealing with the loss of her son, Tolentino revealed that Daniel’s Instagram account had been hacked. She urged people to disregard any offers to sell cell phones made on his behalf. Tolentino, through her own Facebook profile, will be sharing information about a memorial mass to commemorate her son.

The fitness and bodybuilding community is deeply saddened by the tragedy and has paid tribute to Daniel’s remarkable career. “The Power of the Gym” page praised his unwavering determination in achieving his goals and extended condolences to his friends and family. Rabiela, who had a background in Sports Sciences, had garnered numerous titles in bodybuilding.

He was the National Youth Men’s Physique Champion and secured the Mr. Mexico Youth and Rookie Veterans titles in 2017. Rabiela is remembered as an individual with strong moral values, discipline, and ethics. He was always willing to share his knowledge and experiences with other aspiring bodybuilders.

His mother emphasized his commitment to helping others achieve their fitness and bodybuilding dreams. As the community mourns the loss of this promising young athlete, they are left with the enduring memory of Daniel Rabiela’s dedication and passion for his craft.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

