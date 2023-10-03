Mexican Consulate in Havana Releases Last-Minute Travel Requirements for Transit through Mexico Airports

The Mexican Consulate in Havana has released important information for travelers transiting through Mexico’s airports. Starting from October 22, 2023, passengers must meet a specific requirement in order to board any flight to Mexico. The Consulate states that if travelers require a visa to enter Mexican territory based on their nationality, and they intend to transit through Mexico’s international airports, they must possess a visitor visa without permission to carry out paid activities, regardless of the duration of their airport transit. This new requirement is applicable to all flights to Mexico. However, certain nationalities will be exempt from this visa requirement. Individuals with permanent residence in Canada, the United States of America, Japan, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, any of the countries within the Schengen Area, as well as member countries of the Pacific Alliance, will not need the visa. Those holding a valid and current visa for Canada, the United States of America, Japan, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, or any of the Schengen Area countries will also be exempt. It is important for travelers to familiarize themselves with these requirements to avoid any inconvenience during their journey.

