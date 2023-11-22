Home » Mexican immigration authorities find 215 migrants abandoned inside a trailer in Veracruz
World

Mexican immigration authorities find 215 migrants abandoned inside a trailer in Veracruz

by admin
Mexican immigration authorities find 215 migrants abandoned inside a trailer in Veracruz

At least 215 migrants were found inside an abandoned trailer in the state of Veracruz, in southern Mexico, the National Migration Institute (INM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Of the 215 migrants, 26 were unaccompanied minors, 148 were single adults, and the remaining 41 people were members of family units.

According to the statement, authorities at a checkpoint asked the driver to stop, but he refused and accelerated, evading the officers. The trailer was then abandoned further down the road with the engine running and security locks on the trailer. The INM said the driver fled.

The migrants were from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

“The adult migrants were transferred to the Acayucan Migration Station, where their health status was reviewed, they were provided with water and food, and the corresponding administrative procedure was initiated,” the statement reads.

See also  Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira and “Polaco” | public ministry

You may also like

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Ruby Palomino’s message after debuting with the lowest...

Bitcoin hits 2-year high at $57,000, up over...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

FZO RS funding for rare diseases | Info

Seventeen-year-old hit and killed by a train, he...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Jaguariúna City Hall

Bitcoin surpasses $57,000 for first time since late...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy