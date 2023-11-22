Mexican immigration authorities find 215 migrants abandoned inside a trailer in Veracruz

At least 215 migrants were found inside an abandoned trailer in the state of Veracruz, in southern Mexico, the National Migration Institute (INM) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Of the 215 migrants, 26 were unaccompanied minors, 148 were single adults, and the remaining 41 people were members of family units.

According to the statement, authorities at a checkpoint asked the driver to stop, but he refused and accelerated, evading the officers. The trailer was then abandoned further down the road with the engine running and security locks on the trailer. The INM said the driver fled.

The migrants were from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

“The adult migrants were transferred to the Acayucan Migration Station, where their health status was reviewed, they were provided with water and food, and the corresponding administrative procedure was initiated,” the statement reads.

Share this: Facebook

X

