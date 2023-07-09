Mexican Journalist Found Dead in Nayarit: Another Tragic Loss for the Press

Reporter Found Dead in Mexican State of Nayarit

Mexico City – The national newspaper La Jornada reported on Saturday that journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Íñiguez, its correspondent in the Mexican state of Nayarit, was found dead after his disappearance a few days ago. The body of Sánchez Íñiguez was located on the outskirts of the state capital, Tepic.

The Nayarit prosecutor’s office had reported Sánchez Íñiguez’s disappearance on Wednesday and initiated a search. However, the identification of the body has not yet been confirmed by the prosecution.

The journalist’s wife had reported him missing along with his computer and cell phone. Sánchez Íñiguez was last seen alive in Xalisco, a town in Nayarit known for its high levels of heroin and opium trafficking.

If his death is confirmed, Sánchez Íñiguez will be at least the second journalist murdered in Mexico this year. In February, photojournalist José Ramiro Araujo was stabbed and beaten to death in the northern state of Baja California, which borders the United States. Two young men were arrested near the crime scene, with a knife and bloodstains found on their clothing. The detainees face charges of robbery and homicide.

The year 2022 has proven to be one of the bloodiest for the Mexican press, with 15 journalists murdered so far.

The tragic death of Sánchez Íñiguez highlights the ongoing dangers faced by journalists in Mexico. Press freedom and the safety of reporters continue to be major concerns, as violence and targeted attacks against journalists persist. Authorities must prioritize the investigation into Sánchez Íñiguez’s murder to bring those responsible to justice and ensure the protection of journalists across the country.