Mexican Journalist Found Dead in Nayarit: Fourth Journalist Murdered in 2023

Title: Mexican Journalist Found Dead in Nayarit, Raising Concerns over Press Freedom

Mexican journalist Luis Martín Sánchez Iñiguez, who had been reported missing, was found dead in the state of Nayarit, highlighting the growing dangers faced by journalists in the country. The body of the 59-year-old correspondent for La Jornada de México was discovered in the town of Huachines, near El Ahuacate in the Tepic municipality, according to local authorities.

Sánchez Iñiguez’s wife, Cecilia López, filed a complaint at the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) after unknown individuals forcefully took her husband from their home, along with his computer, cellphone, and a hard drive. The FGE has not released any official information regarding the incident.

Several organizations advocating for freedom of expression have expressed concerns over Sánchez Iñiguez’s death as he could be the fourth journalist killed this year if his murder is confirmed to be connected to his work. Article 19, a prominent press freedom organization, had previously documented his disappearance since July 5. They demanded that the Nayarit Prosecutor’s Office cooperate with the Mexican Attorney General’s Office (FGR) to thoroughly investigate the case, in accordance with protocols for crimes against freedom of expression.

Coincidentally, journalists from Nayarit also issued a statement revealing the recent disappearances of three individuals linked to the media in the region. They called upon Governor Miguel Ángel Navarro, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Tepic mayor Geraldine Ponce, the state Prosecutor’s Office, and the FGR to exhaust all lines of inquiry into these cases, as there is the possibility that the journalists’ work could be related to their abductions.

The tragic incident shed light on the hazardous environment faced by journalists in Mexico. In recent years, the country has been labeled as the most dangerous “country at peace” for the press, according to Reporters Without Borders (RSF), accounting for 20% of journalist murders worldwide. Since 2000, a total of 157 journalists have been assassinated in Mexico, with 47 cases during the previous presidency of Enrique Peña Nieto and 37 during the current term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

The concerning rise in journalist fatalities highlights the urgent need for improved press freedom and protection for media professionals in Mexico. The targeted violence not only jeopardizes the lives of journalists but also disrupts public peace and undermines the democratic fabric of society.

