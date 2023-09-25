Mexican President López Obrador to Meet with US President Biden to Discuss Migration and Drug Trafficking

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador plans to meet with US President Joe Biden in November to discuss pressing matters such as migration, drugs, and firearms trafficking, according to Mexico’s top diplomat Alicia Bárcena. The announcement came during a press conference at the United Nations, where Bárcena also shared a video copy of the event. This meeting comes at a time when the United States is experiencing a surge in encounters with migrants at its southern border, prompting emergency declarations and increased military presence. Mexico is also grappling with its own migration challenges, with approximately 6,000 migrants arriving daily at its southern border, half of whom have crossed the dangerous Darién Gap. Additionally, Bárcena revealed that around 11,000 migrants arrived at Mexico’s northern border last week. The upcoming discussion between López Obrador and Biden will cover various legal avenues introduced or expanded by the US government, including humanitarian parole, CBP One, labor and employment visas, as well as the root causes of migration, fentanyl, and firearms trafficking. Furthermore, ongoing dialogue between the two nations will continue during a trilateral meeting in Canada, likely to be held early next year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

