Mexican President: Mexico will not allow US to send troops to fight drug cartels

Mexican President: Mexico will not allow US to send troops to fight drug cartels

China Business News 2023-03-10

The deaths of two U.S. citizens who were kidnapped by Mexican drug traffickers have sparked calls by some U.S. lawmakers for U.S. military action in Mexico. On the 9th local time, Mexican President López responded that he would never allow the United States to send troops to fight against Mexican drug cartels, adding that “this is disrespect for Mexico’s independence and sovereignty.”

