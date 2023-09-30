Home » Mexican Teens Arrested for Possible Involvement in Kidnapping of Seven Young People
World

Mexican Teens Arrested for Possible Involvement in Kidnapping of Seven Young People

by admin
Mexican Teens Arrested for Possible Involvement in Kidnapping of Seven Young People

Two teenagers have been arrested in Mexico in connection with the kidnapping of seven young people, according to a press release from the state’s attorney general. The arrests were made during a joint operation by federal and state authorities to locate the kidnapped individuals. The attorney general stated that the teenagers may be part of the armed group responsible for the kidnapping, based on witness recognition and other evidence. The detainees claimed to be from Durango and were found in possession of firearm cartridges for the exclusive use of the Army. They are expected to provide crucial information in clarifying the motives and circumstances of the kidnapping. In a related search operation, two individuals were found tied up inside a van and provided information about the criminals’ whereabouts. Unfortunately, six of the seven kidnapped young people have been found dead, while one survivor is currently recovering in the hospital. The cause of death in all cases was determined to be head trauma. A relative of one of the victims described them as “children,” emphasizing that the families in the community are hardworking and would not expect such a tragic event. The kidnapped individuals ranged in age from 14 to 18 years old, and their names were released by the Prosecutor’s Office.

See also  “Dehydrated but alive”. The four missing French tourists have been found in a forest in Guatemala. Among them a child

You may also like

Denver basketball players train at Eron Gordon’s mansion...

Seawater Infiltration Threatens Water Supply in the United...

Live Mourinho, the Roma coach says everything in...

Slovak Parliamentary Elections: A Crucial Test for Ukraine...

State road 117 North-South, Enna section missing, Pd,...

Pope Francis Urges Society to Combat Food Waste...

Cocoon arrives on Xbox and Game Pass accompanied...

Dylan Dog: “A Horror Story”

Bizarrap announces BZRP#57 under the name Bizapop

Dominican Republic Conditions Dialogue with Haiti on Canal...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy