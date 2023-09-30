Mexican Teens Arrested for Possible Involvement in Kidnapping of Seven Young People

Two teenagers have been arrested in Mexico in connection with the kidnapping of seven young people, according to a press release from the state’s attorney general. The arrests were made during a joint operation by federal and state authorities to locate the kidnapped individuals. The attorney general stated that the teenagers may be part of the armed group responsible for the kidnapping, based on witness recognition and other evidence. The detainees claimed to be from Durango and were found in possession of firearm cartridges for the exclusive use of the Army. They are expected to provide crucial information in clarifying the motives and circumstances of the kidnapping. In a related search operation, two individuals were found tied up inside a van and provided information about the criminals’ whereabouts. Unfortunately, six of the seven kidnapped young people have been found dead, while one survivor is currently recovering in the hospital. The cause of death in all cases was determined to be head trauma. A relative of one of the victims described them as “children,” emphasizing that the families in the community are hardworking and would not expect such a tragic event. The kidnapped individuals ranged in age from 14 to 18 years old, and their names were released by the Prosecutor’s Office.

