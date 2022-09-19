A 7.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded along the southwest coast of Mexico, off the coast of La Placita de Morelos. The earthquake occurred at 13.05 local time (20.05 Italian time). This was announced by the National Seismological Center but also by the Geological Institute of the United States (Usgs). According to some media, the quake was also felt in the capital, Mexico City, where the buildings rocked.



(reuters)

The territorial services of Mexico City have communicated that, immediately after the earthquake, a review of the entire public transport network was carried out, which returned to work regularly, since damage to the infrastructures is excluded.

The Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, confirmed the first victim: it is a person overwhelmed by the collapse of a wall in a shopping center in Manzanillo, in the State of Colima, near the epicenter of the earthquake, located 63 kilometers a South of Coalcoman, in the neighboring state of Michoacan.

Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy, informed me that a person died due to the fall of a fence in a shopping center in Manzanillo, Colima. pic.twitter.com/CmOsWjei0j – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 19, 2022

The curse of September 19th

September 19 is a cursed date for the country. On this day in 2017, two hours after earthquake drills in remembrance of the previous earthquake, a 7.1 magnitude earthquake killed 369 people and caused 40 buildings to collapse. Coincidentally, also on 19 September 1985 another terrible earthquake devastated the capital. At 7:17:47 local time, a magnitude 8.1 quake occurred, killing 6,000 people in Mexico City. The epicenter took place on the Mexican coast of the Pacific Ocean, very far, over 350 km, from the capital, which was seriously affected. Ironically, the quake occurred an hour after a national anti-earthquake drill, on the anniversary of the 1985 and 2017 earthquakes.