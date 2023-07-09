Mexico, a journalist found dead in a plastic bag and handcuffed

Found wrapped in plastic bags, handcuffed, with signs of violence. The massacre of journalists in a country where reporters and human rights defenders are considered subjects at risk does not stop: Luis Martin Sanchez Iniguezcorrespondent of the newspaper La Working day he was found murdered. He was officially missing until the newspaper he worked for communicated on its website that: “A body found in the town of Huachine, in the municipality of Tepic, has been identified as that of 59-year-old Luis Martìn Sànchez Iniguez, correspondent of the newspaper La Jornada “. Found in a rural area near Tepicin plastic bags and with a series of messages on the chest, in perfect narco style, even if the investigators did not explain what was written on the signs or what the journalist was working on.

He had spoken to his wife a few days earlier

Sànchez, the first active journalist assassinated in Mexico in 2023, was at home Wednesday evening and spoke on the phone with his wife. He had last been seen at Xalisco, a Nayarit city long linked to heroin and opium smuggling, where the two largest drug cartels in the country operate. At home were found the clothes he was wearing when he last saw his wife and in his bag were all of his belongings except the newspaper’s journalist card. Also gone are his computer, cell phone, hard drive and sandals.

Numbers of a massacre

This is the third correspondent of the same newspaper murdered in recent years: Miroslava Breach, in Chihuahua and Javier Valdez in Sinaloa (northwest) were killed within a few months in 2017. Mexico is considered one of the most dangerous countries in the world to practice journalism, according to RSF, Repoter without borders which has recorded frightening numbers in Mexico: since 2000, more than 150 journalists have been killed and 13 killings of journalists have been recorded in 2022 alone. Most of these crimes have gone unpunished.