Mexico, an Italian killed in a bar in Playa del Carmen

An Italian woman was killed in a café in Playa del Carmen, in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. The local media reported it, adding that according to the first reconstructions, the woman, identified by the Italian community as Ornella, was killed by a former colleague, who arrived at the bar, Cafè Sabrina 48, on board a motorcycle. The man killed the woman – who had lived in the country for 20 years – around 8.30 by shooting several times and then disappeared.

A manhunt, which began shortly after the murder, allowed the agents to find the aggressor’s motorcycle and some clothing not far away. According to a version of the online newspaper Reforma, the man who shot was known by the woman and had worked in the same place in the past. Andrea Lotito, vice president of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association, in a message in Italian via Facebook described the woman as “an excellent resident of Playa del Carmen and a friend to many.”

Today, he added, “is a sad day, without explanations, without justifications”. Another compatriot, Lucio Ingenito, said that “what happened is absurd” and that it is an event that “can happen to any of us”, referring to the victim as a “hard worker and noble person”.

