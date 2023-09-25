Mexico and US Reach Agreement to Combat Surge in Border Crossings

Mexico and the United States have reached an agreement to address the recent surge in border crossings. Mexican officials met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, to discuss the situation. As part of the agreement, Mexico will work to deter migrants from its border cities, including implementing measures to prevent migrants from using the rail system to reach the U.S.-Mexico border. The recent increase in border crossings has led to the temporary closure of an international bridge and the suspension of Mexico’s main freight train system. Migrant crossings along the border have been increasing, with over 8,600 arrests in a 24-hour period this week. Nonprofits and officials in border communities believe that misinformation and increased kidnappings in Mexico may be contributing factors to the surge in migration. The busiest sectors for migrant crossings are Del Rio, El Paso, Lower Rio Grande Valley, and Tucson. These areas have faced over 1,000 encounters in the last 24 hours alone. The influx of migrants has put a strain on resources in border cities like El Paso, where an overflow shelter was opened to accommodate the unprecedented surge of migrants. The United States has increased resources at the border, including sending 800 new active-duty personnel to join the National Guard. Mexico is also dealing with its own challenges due to the surge, as the country receives about 6,000 migrants daily at its own southern border. In response to the agreement, Mexico has promised to carry out negotiations with several countries, including Venezuela, Brazil, and Cuba, to confirm the reception of deported citizens. The country will also allow U.S. border patrol agents to expel migrants across the Ciudad Juarez international bridge. The actions agreed to by Mexican officials have raised questions about whether Mexico is taking on responsibilities normally designated for the United States to manage the influx of migrants. Factors driving the increase in migration include rising violence in certain regions of Mexico and the deteriorating conditions exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. Smugglers have also been cited as a cause for the surge in migrants, using them as a distraction to bring drugs and violent criminals into the United States.

