Il drug trafficking it does not know rest and days of celebration. It is a holding company that invoices billions, engages tens of thousands of people, feeds an induced industry which in turn guarantees the survival of thousands more. The question continues; indeed, it increases during the holidays. The supply adjusts and increases production. If you don’t, you lose market share. But this means having an army of employees who need to be paid, organize loads, protect shipments, manage distribution in retail squares.