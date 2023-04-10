Home World Mexico, army on the beaches of Cancun: gang violence is growing in Latin America
World

Mexico, army on the beaches of Cancun: gang violence is growing in Latin America

by admin
Mexico, army on the beaches of Cancun: gang violence is growing in Latin America

Il drug trafficking it does not know rest and days of celebration. It is a holding company that invoices billions, engages tens of thousands of people, feeds an induced industry which in turn guarantees the survival of thousands more. The question continues; indeed, it increases during the holidays. The supply adjusts and increases production. If you don’t, you lose market share. But this means having an army of employees who need to be paid, organize loads, protect shipments, manage distribution in retail squares.

See also  Rada Manojlović published a picture from the hospital Fun

You may also like

Daily horoscope for April 10, 2023 | Magazine...

Usa, from infiltrated soldiers to pro-Russian hacker attacks:...

Hamburg, vast fire involving containers of chemicals: it...

A ship with 400 people sinks Info

Borna Ćorić defeated in the first round of...

Viki Miljković on Nući and new musical trends...

Progress in Russia-Ukraine situation: Russia asks the West...

Dejan Mijatović said after Zvezda that he hopes...

Milan, newborn left in Mangiagalli’s “Cradle for life”.

Saška Veselinov in public after giving birth |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy