Mexico Braces for Hurricane Beatriz as it Approaches Southwest Coast

Tropical Storm Beatriz has formed off the southern Pacific coast of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane by Friday night. The storm is currently located about 100 miles south-southwest of the port of Acapulco and is moving in a west-northwest direction at 12 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. A hurricane warning has been issued for the region from Zihuatanejo to Playa Pérula. Beatriz is forecast to slow down and bring heavy rains to several states in southern Mexico over the weekend. Meanwhile, Hurricane Adrian is moving away from the mainland and towards the Pacific Ocean. It is currently located 705,440 miles south-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula and has peak winds of 90 mph.

