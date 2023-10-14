Mexico Calls for Summit to Address Migration Crisis in Latin America

Mexico Addresses Migration Crisis at Summit with Latin American Leaders

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, has announced new details about an upcoming summit in Palenque, Chiapas, to address the migration crisis and collaborate with other leaders from Latin American countries on the path to the United States. The summit, called the Meeting for a Fraternal and Well-being Neighborhood, is scheduled for October 22nd and aims to find solutions to the exodus of migrants. López Obrador revealed that Presidents Gustavo Petro of Colombia and other leaders have confirmed their attendance in a call held earlier this week.

The announcement of the summit follows the recent expansion of the US-Mexico border fence by the Joe Biden Administration. López Obrador emphasized the need to seek cooperation with the United States government to address the root causes of migration, rather than focusing solely on walls and militarization.

The high-level meeting in Palenque will include the participation of leaders and foreign ministers from 11 countries, including Belize, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Panama, and Venezuela. López Obrador stated that all governments agreed to send at least one representative, with confirmation pending from Guatemala and Colombia. The summit will take place a week before the regional elections in Colombia on October 29th.

López Obrador expressed his concern about the growing migration phenomenon and stressed the importance of a regional response based on mutual agreement among all involved countries. Mexico emphasizes the urgency of improving living conditions to prevent people from leaving their home countries due to lack of opportunities.

The Mexican president’s request to the Biden government is seen as a response to pressure calling for stronger measures to control the flow of migrants. The announcement of the border wall expansion coincided with Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, visiting Mexico. Some experts in the bilateral relationship argue that the US is urging Mexico to take more decisive action as a transit country. In contrast, the Mexican government is requesting increased cooperation and support for countries sending migrants.

Mexico also positions itself as an interlocutor with countries like Cuba and Venezuela. As the US announced the resumption of mass deportations of Venezuelan migrants, who have left the country in large numbers in recent years, Mexico seeks to play a role in addressing the issue.

Despite diplomatic efforts, it remains to be seen whether they will have a tangible impact on the ground as migrant arrests at the US southern border are expected to reach historic levels. López Obrador has expressed skepticism towards diplomatic meetings but emphasized the need for concrete actions to address the growing migration flow and help those in need.

