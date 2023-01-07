At least one person died, a young woman, and 57 were injured in a collision between two trains in the Mexico City subway. The accident occurred on line 3 of the local subway, Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said on Twitter, but at the moment it is not clear what the cause was. Four people who had been trapped were rescued. Local authorities and Sheinbaum herself shared the list of injured and the place where they were hospitalized on social media.

There have been several subway accidents in recent years; the most serious was the collapse, in May 2021, of a railway overpass on line 12, which killed 26 people and injured more than 60. Mexico City’s subway system has 226.5 kilometers of track and 195 stations, and serves an average of 4.6 million passengers a day.