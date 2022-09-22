A 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Michoacan, central Mexico. The United States Geological Survey (Usgs) said there was no tsunami warning. The strong quake struck at a depth of 20.7 kilometers (12.8 miles), approximately 410 kilometers from Mexico City.

The National Seismological Service (SSN) of Mexico has specified that this is the most important earthquake recorded after that of 19 September which was 7.7 Richter degrees. The epicenter of the earthquake, recorded at 1.16 (Italian 8.16) was located 84 kilometers south of Coalcomán.

The strong earthquake of 7.7 degrees Richter recorded in the Mexican state of Michoacán last September 19 was followed, up to 2 local time today (9 am in Italy) by 1,229 aftershocks. This was announced by the National Seismological Service (NHS) of Mexico. The last two shocks, the SSN specified, occurred at 1.16 (6.9 Richter) and 1.50 (4.1 Richter). For his part, via Twitter, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that today’s strong 6.9 degree Richter shock was felt in four Mexican states (Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco, Guerrero) and in the chaotic Mexico City, without for the moment, serious damage or casualties should be reported.