Mexico Faces a Time Bomb: The Worsening Migration Crisis and its Consequences

Mexico Faces Escalating Migration Crisis, Warns CEO of Migration Confederation

Mexico is on the brink of a potential explosion due to the worsening migration crisis, according to José Mario Sánchez Soledad, CEO of migration of the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex). In an interview with CNN, Sánchez Soledad highlighted the recent decision by Mexican railway company Ferromex to temporarily suspend the movement of 60 freight trains due to injuries and deaths among migrants boarding the trains.

The immobilization of these trains has resulted in significant economic losses, equivalent to 1,800 freight trucks and thousands of additional vehicles unable to transport merchandise. However, this is just one of the many issues fueling both financial and humanitarian crises, particularly along the Mexico-US border.

Sánchez Soledad revealed that between 12,000 and 14,000 migrants are currently homeless in Ciudad Juárez alone. While community efforts have been crucial in addressing the humanitarian problem through soup kitchens and shelters, he emphasized that the federal government must take responsibility for resolving this immigration crisis.

In addition to the humanitarian impact, the migration crisis is also causing significant economic setbacks. The Las Américas bridge, a key commercial and industrial bridge connecting Ciudad Juárez with El Paso, Texas, is temporarily closed. This closure has resulted in daily losses of around US$35 million, affecting the flow of finished products from factories in the area.

The Mexican government has acknowledged the need for urgent action to mitigate the crisis, with the Mexican Foreign Ministry calling for a dialogue table involving the United States and state governments from both countries. Coparmex has also urged the Mexican government to establish a round table dialogue to regulate the migratory flow, warning that failure to address the crisis could have severe consequences for both Mexico and the United States. These consequences include hindering the arrival of companies and foreign capital, which could affect investment opportunities and the practice of nearshoring.

Mexico is the United States‘ top trading partner, and trade between the two countries reached approximately US$396.6 billion in the first half of 2023. Therefore, resolving the migration crisis is crucial for maintaining economic stability.

Sánchez Soledad emphasized that this problem requires a long-term strategy that addresses the root causes of migration. He called for an inclusive development model that ensures the dignity of migrants and facilitates their employment in Mexico through a new immigration law. He highlighted that there are over 30,000 vacant positions in Ciudad Juárez alone, indicating the potential for migrants to contribute to the local workforce.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico has expressed the need to address the root causes of migration and proposed a working visit to Washington to discuss migration, violence, and economic cooperation with his US counterpart, President Joe Biden.

The migration flow into Mexico has been significant, with 317,334 people entering the country irregularly between January and July 2023. The majority of undocumented migrants come from Venezuela, followed by Honduras, Guatemala, Ecuador, Haiti, and Colombia.

As Mexico continues to grapple with the escalating migration crisis, urgent action is required to address both the humanitarian and economic impact, as well as seeking long-term solutions to the root causes of migration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

