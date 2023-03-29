Home World Mexico, fire in a migrant center on the border with the United States: at least 39 dead. Rescue images – Video
World

Mexico, fire in a migrant center on the border with the United States: at least 39 dead. Rescue images – Video

At least 39 dead and dozens wounded. A fire broke out in a center per migrants a Ciudad Juarezon the border between Mexico e States United. The state of Chihuahua made it known in a statement, as reported by CNN. According to the authorities, the fire broke out in the office of the National Migration Institute (INM) after the authorities stopped about 71 migrants on the streets of the city and brought them to the centre. The cause of the fire and the nationality of the victims were not disclosed. Rescuers and firefighters arrived at the scene.

