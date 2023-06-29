Mexico heat wave has killed 112 people, the highest temperature in some areas exceeds 45 degrees Celsius – yqqlm

Mexico heat wave has killed 112 people, the highest temperature in some areas exceeds 45 degrees Celsius

Overseas Network, June 29. According to a report by CNN on June 28, a report issued by the Mexican Secretariat of Public Health stated that since March this year, at least 112 people across the country have died due to extreme heat. . In the past ten days, the temperature in many places in Mexico has hit record highs, and the temperature in some areas has exceeded 45 degrees Celsius.

According to the report, the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon was the hardest hit, with 64 deaths confirmed. Dozens of deaths have also been reported in the states of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Sonora and Campeche. In addition, at least 1,559 people have been treated for temperature-related problems since March.

Mexico’s scorching heat is caused by a “hot dome”. When a ridge of high pressure forms over an area, if the temperature rises, a “hot dome” will be created. The scorching gas will be trapped in the “hot dome” and keep the temperature going. rise to a dangerous level. The climate crisis has led to record-breaking “hot domes” becoming more common. (Shui Liping, intern of Li Meng from Overseas.com)

