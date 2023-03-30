Home World Mexico, hundreds of migrants try to cross the border with the US after the fire in Ciudad Juarez – Video
World

Mexico, hundreds of migrants try to cross the border with the US after the fire in Ciudad Juarez – Video

by admin
Mexico, hundreds of migrants try to cross the border with the US after the fire in Ciudad Juarez – Video

Hundreds of migrants they attempted to cross the confine Between Mexico e States United after what happened a Ciudad Juarezwhere 39 foreigners were burned to death in a detention center and others 27 were injured, six of them in a serious way. The US border guards said so, specifying that they will all be expelled. The migrants walked across the US-Mexico border right from Ciudad Juarez, then surrendered to US border guards in El Paso on the other side of the border.

The US consulate in Ciudad Juarez hastened to deny some rumors of an alleged opening of the border after the tragedy, calling them “completely false”. “The border is closed to irregular immigration!”, the US consulate repeated on Twitter in a message in Spanish entitled “Do not be fooled”.

A rumor had circulated among the migrants that the United States was ready to take some of them on humanitarian grounds, a correspondent of theAfp in Ciudad Juarez. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre had vaguely hinted at a “possibility of medical assistance in the United States for those injured” in the fire, after contacts with “Mexican officials in the field”. In Mexico, Security Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez thanked the US authorities “who have actually offered their support”. “But whether it’s been accepted right now is not very clear to me,” she added.

Previous Article

Ukraine, Charles III speaks in German to the Bundestag: “Europe’s security is threatened. Shocked by the terrible destruction”

See also  [Crossroads]The CCP's New Tricks to Attack Taiwan by Drones | Tangshan | NTDTV Online

You may also like

Milica Krstić is the first Serbian woman on...

Brazil and China, because the monetary agreement that...

Nashville resident: Why no one is responsible for...

the environmental protest – Corriere TV

Milan, Ibra stops again: muscle problem in the...

MONDOCANE: BANNED FOR LESA SCHLEIN

Yung Beef promotes his album by throwing 5,000...

In March, inflation in Spain dropped a lot

Investigation clears GWU professor of antisemitism – breaking...

Gentiloni: effects of ECB tightening are starting to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy