Mexico, Italian killed in a bar in Playa del Carmen: a blow to the head, then the killer escapes

And gunshot cold while it was inside the bar where he worked. She was murdered thus a Carmen beacha seaside resort on the Yucatan Peninsula, Ornella Saiuan Italian from 40 years resident Mexico for about twenty. According to an initial reconstruction of the incident, the woman was at work early in the morning as a bartender in Cafe restaurant Sabrinaa well-known meeting place for tourists and for the Italian residents of the area, when suddenly an armed man arrived aboard a motorcycle who, without saying a word, shot her in the testakilling her instantly.

The manhunt, which began shortly after the murder, allowed the agents to find the killer’s motorcycle and some clothing not far away. According to one version of the newspaper online makeoverthe man who fired was known by the woman and had worked in the same place in the past. Andrea Lotito, vice president of the Riviera Maya Hotel Association, in an Italian message via Facebook described the woman as “a fine Playa del Carmen resident and a friend to many.” Today, she added, “is a sad day, without explanations, without justifications”. Another compatriot, Lucius Ingenitosaid that “what happened is absurd” and that it is an event that “can happen to any of us”, referring to the victim as a “hard worker and noble person”.

