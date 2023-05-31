Mexico: Italian killed in a bar in Playa del Carmen. The killer on the run

A 40-year-old woman, from 20 in Mexico, was killed yesterday with a gunshot in a bar in Playa del Carmen, a seaside resort on the Yucatan peninsula in the state of Quintana Roo. According to preliminary information, the victim, identified by the Italian community as Ornella, was at work as a bartender in the Café Ristorante Sabrina 48, a well-known meeting place for tourists and Italian residents of the area, when an armed man arrived in front of the venue on a motorcycle , shot her in the head, killing her instantly. According to the Reforma newspaper, the killer knew the victim because she had previously worked in the same place