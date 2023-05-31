Home » Mexico: Italian killed in a bar in Playa del Carmen. The killer on the run
World

Mexico: Italian killed in a bar in Playa del Carmen. The killer on the run

by admin
Mexico: Italian killed in a bar in Playa del Carmen. The killer on the run

A 40-year-old woman, from 20 in Mexico, was killed yesterday with a gunshot in a bar in Playa del Carmen, a seaside resort on the Yucatan peninsula in the state of Quintana Roo. According to preliminary information, the victim, identified by the Italian community as Ornella, was at work as a bartender in the Café Ristorante Sabrina 48, a well-known meeting place for tourists and Italian residents of the area, when an armed man arrived in front of the venue on a motorcycle , shot her in the head, killing her instantly. According to the Reforma newspaper, the killer knew the victim because she had previously worked in the same place

See also  Seoul, police calls 4 hours before Halloween tragedy: "People will die here"

You may also like

The launch of the first military reconnaissance satellite...

Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news|Russia, attack on a refinery...

Mexico, Italian killed in a bar in Playa...

North Korea launches military satellite that falls into...

Ericsson confirms Andrea Missori with new responsibilities

Mexico, an Italian killed in a bar in...

Mexico, an Italian woman was killed in a...

Steve Nash plays football | Sport

Daily horoscope for May 31 | Entertainment

Horoscope for Thursday 1 June 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy