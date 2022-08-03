Home World Mexico, journalist Ernesto Méndez killed: it is the 13th of 2022
World

Mexico, journalist Ernesto Méndez killed: it is the 13th of 2022

MEXICO CITY. The journalist and editor of the newspaper Your voice, Ernesto Méndez, was shot dead yesterday in the state of Guanajuato (central Mexico). This was denounced by the organization that defends freedom of expression Article 19.
Through his Twitter account, Article 19 confirmed that the crime was perpetrated when an armed commando raided a bar in San Luis de la Paz owned by the journalist’s family.

The portal indicated that since Méndez “had received threats in the past”, the investigations must be conducted by the specialized prosecutor for crimes against freedom of expression (Fealde), which will be able to follow the trail of the complaints made by the victim to trace to the perpetrators of the murder. With that of Méndez, the number of journalists murdered in Mexico since the beginning of the year has now risen to 13.

