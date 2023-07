A thousand bullets and 25 assassins. A rain of lead that opens the armored car like a can. Hipólito Mora, 68, a lemon grower, knew that sooner or later his turn would come. Death had been pursuing him for ten years. He had done everything to avoid her, enduring the constant threats and narrowly escaping two other ambushes that the Cartels had set in his fight for freedom.

