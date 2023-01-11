Home World Mexico: magistrate at head of anti-kidnapping unit killed
World

Mexico: magistrate at head of anti-kidnapping unit killed

Mexico: magistrate at head of anti-kidnapping unit killed

The magistrate in charge of the specialized anti-kidnapping unit of the Colima State Prosecutor’s Office, Martha Esther Rodriguez Cerna, was killed today in an ambush by hit men.

This was reported by the Attorney General’s Office in a statement which informs that the victim was shot several times while he was in the La Joya district of the city of Colima.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office, continues the press release, has opened an investigation while experts and investigators from the federal security authorities also intervened at the site of the attack.

