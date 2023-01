Endless violence in Mexico. A violence that aims at the heart of the state. This time it is a magistrate who is hit, a woman who remained in the front row despite the constant threats. Her name was Martha Esther Rodriguez Cerna and was the head of the Specialized Unit in the fight against kidnappings of Colima of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

She was reached on Wednesday morning by a commando of assassins as she got out of her service car.