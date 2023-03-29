Home World Mexico, massacre of migrants: a video nails the overseers
World

Mexico, massacre of migrants: a video nails the overseers

Mexico, massacre of migrants: a video nails the overseers

A video that has been touring Mexico nails the guards of the migrant collection center where, following a fire, 39 people died. The images show at least two agents of the National Migration Institute (Inm) of Ciudad Juarez, who, after the fire broke out in the structure, they left leaving the exits blocked. A behavior that would have caused precisely 39 victims and 29 burned.
In the reconstruction of the Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador the migrants, who were protesting, would have set the flames. And their escape would have been prevented by some mattresses placed close to the exit.
But in the video, just 32 seconds long, it can be seen that the migrants were inside the cells and that the gates were locked.

